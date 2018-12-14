First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A slow moving and complex storm system will move east out of Texas and brings a chance for strong to severe storms to the Suncoast later this afternoon. The system will be enhanced by upper level winds that combine with increasing moisture and atmospheric spin to produce a 2% tornado risk and a 15% chance for damaging thunderstorm winds. Models suggest the line of strongest storms will arrive this evening or in the early night hours. However, these models tend to move systems slower than reality and we should be prepared for a late afternoon arrival of stronger storms. Additionally, it is possible that anytime after lunch a thunderstorm could develop that might reach strong or severe intensity. Waterspouts are also a possibility as the Gulf storms near shore.