First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible on the Suncoast Friday

Winds in advance of the front will increase and a Small Craft Advisory is up for the day. Rip Currents could become a problem as well. Once the front passes to our south the winds will shift to the west and northwest. This will bring in some low clouds tomorrow morning that may bring non-severe rains to the Suncoast in the morning hours. By afternoon on Saturday we can expect clearing and cool, drier air to filter in. Sunday and the start of next work week will feature sunny skies and mild days.