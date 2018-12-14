First Alert Traffic: All southbound lanes blocked on I-75 in Venice

By ABC7 Staff | December 14, 2018 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 11:31 AM

VENICE, FL (WWSB) - There's been a serious accident on the I-75 South in Venice.

The crash happened around 10:30am at milemarker 190mm, which is beyond River Road. All lanes are blocked.

Several witnesses who have driven past the accident tell ABC7 there was a body in the roadway covered by a tarp or blanket. No further details are available from Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic is already backed up for miles.

Crews have started to let traffic pass by on the right shoulder, but the roadway remains closed as investigator pour over the scene of the crash.

