Email bomb threats evacuate several businesses on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “It’s definitely something you should take seriously,” said David Holland, a Bradenton attorney.
The building attorney Holland works in with his staff and many others on Cortez Road West in Bradenton had to be evacuated. There were some very tense moments this afternoon. Video from that location shows Manatee County Sheriff deputies checking out a bomb threat.
“One of my legal assistants came in from outside the building she was very animated we thought she was joking at first," said Holland. "She said everybody has to get out and she was very upset, we thought that she was kidding at first but then it was very clear that she was serious.”
The email bomb threats nationally demanding $20,000 in bitcoin money played out at several businesses in Manatee and Sarasota County, forcing a disruption to the work day at places like an attorney’s office in downtown Bradenton or a concrete business in Palmetto. Schools across the country had to be evacuated because of these threats as well. Palmetto’s police chief Scott Tyler says these are threats people have to take seriously.
“You need to be aware of your surroundings, you need to be aware of suspicious people, suspicious items, suspicious circumstances," said Tyler. "I would ask people to stay calm.”
Investigators have determined that all of the bomb threats here on the Suncoast and nationally are a hoax. They are still trying to figure out who is behind them.
