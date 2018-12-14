Business cited after neighbors catch it illegally dumping into Venice canal

VENICE (WWSB) - Neighbors in Venice noticed a business dumping some type of liquid into the canal in front of their homes twice this past weekend. It happened on the eastern part of Gulf Coast Parkway which intersects with Groveland Avenue on Friday night and on Monday.
“It was so out of place. The truck was so out of place sitting here. The three trucks on Monday. They were so out of place sitting here,” Paul Ryan told us.
Neighbors say their usually very quiet street was taken over by a handful of loud trucks this week. The tire marks can still be seen on the grass. Ryan took a picture from his front porch – showing one truck from a Tampa-based company called VacVision, parked right along the bank of their canal.
“I went up to them and asked them what they were doing, and one of the guys jumped off the truck and came at me and said, ‘We’re not doing anything wrong. Don’t worry about it. It’s not going to hurt anything.’ Well that made me a little suspicious,” Ryan explained.
He then saw what appeared to look like liquid being dumped. “There was a big dome of something, and they were dumping that into something that looked like a pump, and then they were pumping it out. It was like a sludge almost and then they were hosing it.”
However, VacVision says that’s not what happened.
“They were just washing off the top of the rig and dumped the water that they have in their holding tank. That’s water from the fire hydrant, and it’s environmentally friendly,” explained Rick Rite, a Supervisor for the Florida team.
Sarasota County ended up getting involved and after a thorough investigation they found out that VacVision cleaned and repaired the area where they released a mortar composed of calcium aluminates, which they use as a protective lining to manholes and lift stations.
The substance is non-hazardous, and they have been cited for the incident.
