47-year-old man killed when crane collapses at marina in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Pinellas County man was killed Thursday morning when a crane collapsed at a marina in downtown Bradenton.
It happened around 9:30am at the Twin Dolphin Marina. Police say several officers were outside of the department building, which is across the street, when they heard a "tremendous sound."
The officers sprinted to the scene where they found a construction worker had been pinned underneath a collapsed crane. The officers, other workers and several others who witnessed the disaster, around 50 people in all, lifted the crane off the victim, 47-year-old Chadwick Adam Brown.
After the crane was lifted, Brown fell into the water, but he was quickly pulled out and officers immediately began CPR. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.
Brown was working for the general contractor on the project at the Twin Dolphin Marina. Police say he leaves behind a wife and children.
Police said there was a crane operator at the scene, but it’s unclear if the crane was in operation at the time of the collapse. The cause remains under investigation, but police say they are investigating this as an accidental death.
According to a post on their website, the Twin Dolphin Marina says the project is related to expanding and renovating the docks by adding new slips and docks, increasing existing slip sizes, and creating a concrete floating breakwater dock. The marina is also renovating bathrooms, showers and the pool and spa areas.
Police say a second person was injured, but they believe the injury occurred during the rescue operation and the injury was not significant.
