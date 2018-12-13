VIDEO: Aggravated assault investigation underway in Sarasota, suspect still unknown

SARASOTA, Fl (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating an aggravated assault that occurred early Thursday morning or late last night.
Police believe the incident occurred at an abandoned building, located at 1300 block of 2nd Street, Sarasota. The building is still taped off.
An adult female was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries, according to the release from the Sarasota Police Department. The name of the victim or age has not been released.
There is no word on who is involved in this aggravated assault.
Our ABC7 Reporter, Marla Spence was on the crime scene and details are still updating.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department or call 911.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.