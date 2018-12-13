Unbelievably advanced robot unbelievable for a reason after it winds up being guy in a suit

(RNN) – If it looks like a robot, walks like a robot, and talks like a robot, it turns out it’s not necessarily a robot.
It might just be a guy in a suit.
It seems like the stuff of a parody show, but in fact a remarkably advanced “robot” featured on Russian TV was just a man wearing a costume.
It’s not clear people were meant to believe it was a real robot, and, according to the BBC, organizers of a technology forum where the “robot” was put on display never actually claimed it was real.
Nonetheless, it apparently was presented that way on the Russian state-owned station Russia-24.
It led to a humorous debunking, which included questions such as: “Why does the robot look as if a man would fit perfectly inside it?”
The Russian site TJournal first pointed out many of the curious characteristics. Some included the robot’s “clumsy movements of a man,” and the lack of any sensors.
They also wondered how such an advanced humanoid robot would have been developed and introduced without any advance warning.
As it happened, those were reasonable doubts. The “robot” is just a suit made by a Russian company called Show Robots.
To be fair, it is a pretty slick robot costume. You can buy one for about $3,700.
