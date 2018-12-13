Tips to ensure your holiday package arrives on time

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Many have had this problem - finding the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, but now there’s the pressure of making sure it gets to them on time.
Staff at one of the UPS locations in Sarasota said there are certain things to remember in order to get your package shipped by Christmas.
“There’s definitely an increase in the people coming in here," said Angela Rodenfels, a UPS employee. "A looooot of Amazon returns. Every couple of minutes, someone walks in with an Amazon return.”
For instance, Steve Walter. “Most of the shopping I do is on the web, so I’m just in here doing a return for something I purchased for a birthday gift," he explained.
Staff said for anyone planning to send a Christmas gift, these are the final days to get it there by Christmas without breaking the bank.
“By the 18th, you have to expedite it. By the 21st, you’re going to have to overnight it at that point, there’s just no way around it,” Rodenfels explained.
The only exception to that is if you’re sending to someone in Florida, which should only take one day.
But what if you’re sending the over sized toy truck your nephew asked for all the way to California?
“Smaller is better," Rodenfels said. "Big, cheap toys seem like a great idea cause you can buy this big, colorful, fun, noise making thing for like $5 and if you’re trying to send it to California, something that big, and it’s based on the size, is gonna cost you three, four, five times as much as what you paid for it.”
For UPS, weight, dimension and zip code are all factored equally to calculate your price.
If you’re sending something fragile, you’ll have to pay extra if you’d like staff to pack it for you.
“If it’s really big artwork, [it will cost] like $30, $40 dollars. If it’s really fragile, really big or heavy, that’s just the cost of materials and for us to do it for you,” Rodenfels said.
Or you can always wrap it yourself, but staff said with that, there’s another thing to remember.
“These [packages] are riding conveyor belts, they’re going to be dropped, they’re going to be tossed, gently we have standards, but things happen and you wanna pack accordingly,” Rodenfels explained.
If you’re planning to drop off a package to the UPS on 10th Street and US-41, aim to get it there by 5 p.m. The pick-up driver comes between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and if you miss him once he leaves, the package will have to be shipped the following day.
