State plans to spend millions on Suncoast roads during a five-year tentative work program

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you’re tired of seeing road construction in our area, bad news, it won’t be done anytime soon.
The Florida Department of Transportation expects to be very busy over the next couple of years.
In just 2019 alone, the state plans to spend more than $150 million on Suncoast roads.
FDOT is working on a list of major projects as part of a tentative five-year work program.
One of the bigger projects that may impact Manatee County drivers is the Bradenton-Palmetto Connector project development and environment study.
A spokesperson for FDOT tells us before any work begins they’ll be doing that study to determine ways to improve the roadways and traffic.
This project and study will cost more than $3 million.
It will also include a study on the Desoto Bridge Replacement Project.
This study is a federally required study to make projects like the Bradenton-Palmetto Connector eligible for federal funds.
It will look at engineering of roads, the cost and also economic and environmental impacts.
FDOT will also be looking specifically at areas like US 41, US 301 and State Road 64.
Besides this project, another major one coming to the Suncoast is the River Road from US 41 to I-75 project.
This project that could impact Sarasota County drivers is costing close to $74 million.
Starting in 2021 the plan is to make River Road six lanes from US 41 to Center Road and four lanes from Center Road to 75.
FDOT’s Spokesperson, Zachary Burch tells us improvements are needed because of the growth over the last 10 to 15 years in the North Port and the Southern Sarasota area.
Burch also says it could take up to three years to be completed.
Right now River Road is a county road and will soon be transferred to the state.
Construction will improve congestion and safety hazards.
