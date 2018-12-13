South Venice man charged with aggravated child abuse for “whooping” child with wooden paddle

VENICE (WWSB) - A South Venice man is facing charges for allegedly “whooping” a child over a bad report card.
The North Port Sun reports that 26-year-old William White has been charged with aggravated abuse of a child for allegedly hitting his child with a wooden paddle.
Deputies learned of the abuse after the child went to the school nurse to ask for a bandage. She noticed his injuries and notified authorities.
The newspaper reports the boy told a child protection team that he was "whooped" with a wooden paddle for bringing home a bad report card. Investigators say he had excessive bruising and injuries to his legs, buttocks, lower back and arms.
Deputies spoke to a witness, who acknowledged that she and White disciplined the child with “whoopings.” Deputies say though she initially denied that the injuries could have been from the wooden paddle, eventually she said the victim had been struck more aggressive and more times than usual.
Deputies also interviewed White, who admitted using the wooden paddle. Though he initially expressed disbelief about the injuries, deputies say he eventually stated that he became angry and things got out of control.
White remains in custody.
