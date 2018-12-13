Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigate electronic bomb threats

SARASOTA, Fl (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of electronic bomb threats received by Sarasota County residents.
Deputies say at this time, in an abundance of caution, they are investigating each case however, based on preliminary investigation, it appears similar threats are being received in communities across the country.
As always, if you or someone you know receives a threat or sees something suspicious, you are asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.
