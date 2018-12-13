Retirement worker accused of abusing Alzheimer patient

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fl (WWSB) - A retirement worker at the Royal Palm Retirement Center in Port Charlotte has been accused of abusing an Alzheimer patient in a nursing home.
According to the The Sun Herald, Kenneth Summerall, 28, allegedly put an 84-year-old into a bear hug, dragging him back to his room, where he pushed him into a door or door frame, causing an injury to the left side of his head. A co-worker said she did not witness the incident but she heard a loud bang while she was working.
The newspaper reports the next day, the co-worker saw an injury on the victims head. A few months before this incident, a different co-worker stated after the same victim got out of his bed three times in one night, Summerall allegedly came up behind him, putting him in a bear hug and dragging him back to his bed.
Summerall allegedly threw the victim onto the bed and hit him three times with an object the co-worker believed was a belt.
The co-worker did not report the incident until Nov.14, according to a release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
