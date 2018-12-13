Pork Medallions Marsala with Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

This is an inexpensive but tasteful idea for a festive holiday meal for 1-4 people. Start with a harvest salad with nuts and dried cranberries.
Ingredients:
- 1 pork tenderloin cut into 2 inches medallions
- 2 cups button mushrooms sliced
- 2-3 shallots - minced
- 2/3 cup sweet Marsala
- 2 Tbsp herb butter
- 4 TBSP all-purpose flour
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400
- Season pork with black pepper and garlic or truffle salt dust on flour then shake off
- Heat 1 TBSP olive oil in large pan to medium high
- Add pork tenderloins and sear until brown on all sides
- Place pan in oven until pork is medium rare
- Remove pork from pan to rest
- In the meantime add butter to pan
- Sauté shallots and mushrooms
- Deglaze the pan with marsala and reduce
- Place a medallion over Parmesan mashed potatoes and pour sauce all over
- Serve with sautéed fresh spinach
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.