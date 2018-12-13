Pork Medallions Marsala with Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

By Judi Gallagher | December 13, 2018 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 2:53 PM

This is an inexpensive but tasteful idea for a festive holiday meal for 1-4 people. Start with a harvest salad with nuts and dried cranberries.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pork tenderloin cut into 2 inches medallions
  • 2 cups button mushrooms sliced
  • 2-3 shallots - minced
  • 2/3 cup sweet Marsala
  • 2 Tbsp herb butter
  • 4 TBSP all-purpose flour

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400
  2. Season pork with black pepper and garlic or truffle salt dust on flour then shake off
  3. Heat 1 TBSP olive oil in large pan to medium high
  4. Add pork tenderloins and sear until brown on all sides
  5. Place pan in oven until pork is medium rare
  6. Remove pork from pan to rest
  7. In the meantime add butter to pan
  8. Sauté shallots and mushrooms
  9. Deglaze the pan with marsala and reduce
  10. Place a medallion over Parmesan mashed potatoes and pour sauce all over
  11. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach

