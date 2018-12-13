Orange, Olive Oil and Rosemary Cake with Chef Judi

SARASOTA, Fl (WWSB) - I just cannot handle the traditional fruit cake. Sorry, I need something light so baking with semolina, oranges and creme fraise for a moist texture
Adapted from Fine Cooking
For the syrup
- 2 large very juicy naval oranges
- 1/3 cup turbinado sugar
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
- For The Cake:
- 3/4cupolive oil plus some for the pan
- 2heaping Tablespoons fine yellow corn meal
- 1 1/3 cup all purpose flour
- 11/2teaspoon baking powder
- 1-2 teaspoon salt
- 1-2 teaspoon baking soda
- 2/3 cup Turinado sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 ounces creme fraiche plus garnish
- 1teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Zest from 2 oranges
Tangerine spread
Syrup:
Finely zest the oranges and reserve for the cake batter Using a knife, shave off the orange skin and white pith Over a small bowl, cut between the membranes to separate the segments placing them in the bowl. Squeeze the juice from the membranes and add to the segments Set aside
Combine 1/3 cup water, sugar and rosemary In a small sauce pan Bring to a simmer stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolve about 4 minutes Remove from heat Stir in reserved orange juice and segments.
Cake:
Position rack in center oven and preheat to 325 degrees, oil pan and fit the bottom pan with a piece of parchment.
In a medium bowl whisk the flour,baking powder and salt Beat the 3/4 cup oil, sugar, eggs, creme fraiche, finely chopped rosemary, vanilla and reserved zest until well combined mix in mixer beat the oil ,sugar , eggs and creme , vanilla and rosemary and reserved zest Slowly add flour mixture scraping bowl Batter will be very thick Bake in prepared pan for about 30 minutes Cool on cooling sheet Run sharp knife around edge of pan Set the cake on plate Spoon syrup add dollop of creme fraiche a dried piece of orange and mint garnish serve with a dollop of tangerine spread ( Whole Foods)
