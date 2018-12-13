MIDWEEK RED TIDE REPORT: No high concentrations along the Suncoast!

Red tide map - December 13, 2018 (FWC)
December 13, 2018

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Wow - what a difference a few weeks make!

Though red tide is still off the Suncoast, no high concentrations were found and only two sites in Manatee and Sarasota counties had medium concentrations of the algae.

Overall, the concentrations decreased along the entire coast, though fish kills and respiratory irritation were still reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict variable transport of surface waters with net western movement, and net southeastern movement of subsurface waters in most areas over the next four days.

