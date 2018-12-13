Manatee County Sheriff’s Office catches package thief through Facebook

SARASOTA (WWSB) -It's that time of year when a lot of us will come home each day to packages at the front door.
Wednesday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office identified a teenage boy for stealing packages, after posting security footage on Facebook. It's an all-too-common crime during the holidays.
"They got to know that your chances of grabbing a package and running are less than they used to be because there are cameras everywhere," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office's Public Information Officer, Randy Warren.
After a photo was posted on Manatee County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page they were able to find the suspect in hours. What helped was the fact that over one thousand people shared it.
"People in those neighborhoods specifically are able to start sharing neighbors and people recognize somebody, hopefully, let us know and then we can approach them and find out exactly what was happening," Warren said.
And the sheriff's office said the sharing of these clear photos has been beneficial.
"What's helping us is the fact that more and more people have these video doorbells and video surveillance systems, they're able to capture images of these people, give it to us , and we can find them in most cases pretty quickly," said Warren.
And while some people have invested in these home security systems, others say just having good neighbors is good enough for them.
"If you trust who you're living around then there's really not a need for it but I understand the safety aspect of everything," said Manatee County resident, Sean Lucas.
Warren recommends making sure someone is around when a package is delivered. He also said to always check for packages right when you get home.
