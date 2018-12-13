Man who allegedly stole scratch-off tickets caught while trying to redeem them

PORT CHARLOTTE (WWSB) - A Sarasota man who allegedly stole lottery tickets earlier this week was arrested Wednesday when he tried to redeem some of them.
Deputies say Joseph Dillow of Sarasota broke into the Orin Little Convenience Store on Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday. The burglary was discovered Monday morning when the owners arrived to find the power breaker off, doors forced open, and cash, coins, $9,000 in scratch-off tickets and 60-70 cigarette cartons gone.
The following day, investigators say the 40-year-old suspect showed up to convenience stores in the same area as the burglary and began to redeem the stolen scratch-offs.
Wednesday morning, deputies went to the Irish Market on Tamiami Trail where Dillow was reportedly trying to cash two now-inactive tickets. He was taken into custody.
Dillow is charged with burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.
Detectives are still looking for the stolen property. If you have any information, call 941-639-0013.
