Looking to see the best holiday decorations in Sarasota?

SARASOTA (WWSB) - As Christmas inches closer, Sarasota is really getting into the holiday spirit.
For families looking to do the same, here is a growing list of the best neighborhoods and must-see homes that were decorated above and beyond this holiday season.
Cedar Hallow: Camus Street, just south of Fruitville off of Honore
Colonial Gables: Woodmont Road and Bee Ridge. Don’t miss the smores and snow!
Colonial Oaks: Colonial Oaks Blvd and Honore. (To see the gingerbread house featured during the 11 p.m. ABC7 newscast, turn onto Wood Oak Drive from Colonial Oaks Blvd, then make another left onto Green Oak Court.)
Regatta Drive: A quieter neighborhood with a dainty display.
East Mark Drive: This neighborhood is rumored to be one with an elaborate display, but when ABC7 went, there was one house full of light in a neighborhood of darkness. Go check it out and let us know if you find the rest!
For families who would like the tour without the hassle of driving, the SRQ Trolley says it’s famous for the best Holiday Tour of Lights in the area. The tours run twice every night through Christmas. Unfortunately, several of the dates are already sold out, so act quickly if you’re interested and make sure to bring a jacket.
