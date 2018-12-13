The Latest: Israeli troops seal off Ramallah to find shooter

Palestinians look at a damage after an Israeli raid killed Ashraf Naalweh during an arrest raid in the Asker refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Israel accuses Naalweh of shooting to death two Israelis and wounding another at an attack on a West Bank industrial zone in October. He fled the scene and Israeli forces have been searching for him since. The writing in Arabic reads: ""Ashraf Naalweh, your blood awaits a victory". (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (Majdi Mohammed)