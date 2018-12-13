First Alert Weather - Stormy Friday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Rain and thunderstorms will roll through the Suncoast tomorrow start late morning and lasting through the night. The low will be 65 with a high of 78. The warmer temperatures will be in part cause by the breezy south south-southeast wind at 15 to 20 mph with guts as high as 30. The most intense storms from the passing cold front are expected to remain north of the region with the exception of Manatee county that may see a risk of severe weather. Showers will diminish Saturday morning but skies will remain mostly cloudy with a high of 73. Sunday sees mainly sunny skies with a very comfortable 70 degrees with light winds. The start of the week sees lots of sunshine with comfortable highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows hold in the mid-50s.