First Alert Weather: Possible strong storms Friday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It will be a warmer day today as winds shift to the east and southeast. Cloud cover will thicken overnight and a few late showers will be possible as moisture rapidly returns to the Suncoast. It will be much warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Changes will come rapidly tomorrow as a low pressure area moves to the north of us and brings a cold front into the area. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our threat level to slight which means about a 15% chance for severe weather. Models are yet to agree on the timing of the system but it will certainly be tomorrow and likely be in the mid afternoon and into the evening when the greatest risk will occur. However, some models suggest an earlier arrival time and we should be prepared for a late morning onset to the storms. The main threat will be severe thunderstorms capable of damaging gusty winds and short lived tornadoes.