First Alert Weather - End Of Week Rain

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The weather is warming up but there’s also rain on the way. High pressure moves off the coast of northern Florida and on the backside of that high the winds will turn to the southeast and bring in warmer air. The overnight low falls to 54 with the high tomorrow will reaching 76. Skies will be mostly cloudy due to moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front advances overnight Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday with a high of 76. The rain moves out Saturday morning with partly sunny skies by afternoon, high 72. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, it’s sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.