Encarnacion to Mariners, Santana to Indians in 3-team trade

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, center, celebrates in the dugout after he hit a three run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay. The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers. The swap came Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the close of the winter meetings. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File) (AP)