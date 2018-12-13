Deputies: 19-year-old man traded iPhone X for sex act with 14-year-old girl

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Port Charlotte man has been arrested after he allegedly traded his iPhone X for a sex act with a 14-year-old girl.
Kristian Gupta is charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a victim aged 12- to 16-years-old and false reports to law enforcement authorities.
The Charlotte Sun reports Gupta told his mother that he was robbed on Monday after a man put a gun to his head and stole his iPhone X shortly after she had dropped him off to hang out with two girls. Gupta's mother called deputies, according to the newspaper.
Detectives spoke with the girls and the newspaper reports they told officers that Gupta had listed his iPhone X for sale on Snapchat but that it was too expensive. One of the girls agreed to a sexual act with Gupta in exchange for the phone, according to the newspaper, which reports the act was done in a group setting and confirmed of several people.
Deputies say they found no evidence to support Gupta's story and he was arrested.
He’s being held without bond due to several previous unrelated cases.
