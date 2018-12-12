Unattended food may have caused house fire in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl (WWSB) - On Tuesday night, a home was destroyed due to a fire that officials believe was caused by unattended food on the stove.
According to the release from the Charlotte County Fire and EMS, smoke was reported on all sides of the house with heavy fire around 11:53 p.m. upon the arrival of the first unit truck.
Red Cross provided temporary housing for two adults displaced by the fire, according to the release.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking equipment is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, causing 48% of fires that resulted in 21% of the home fire deaths. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
