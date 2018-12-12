Suspect wanted for alleged vehicle burglary in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fl (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly burglarized a vehicle in North Port.
On October 25, 2018 the crime occurred at 14979 Tamiami Trial between 8:15 p.m. and 8:47 p.m. according to police.
According to a release from the North Port Police Department, the victims vehicle was parked between the Speedway gas station and the Boost Mobile store. The suspect allegedly broke the victim’s window and stole the victim’s purse and contents, which was in her vehicle.
After the items were stolen, someone tried to make a purchase with the victim’s stolen credit card, less than a half-mile away at Walmart, according to the release.
If you recognize the suspect please contact Detective Shannon Fortuno at 941-429-7326.
