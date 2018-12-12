Social media and the First Amendment

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We have seen past social media posts come back and haunt everyone from politicians to celebrities.
This past week, comedian Kevin Hart dropped out of the Oscars because of homophobic comments he made on his Twitter back in 2010. Roseanne Barr is another example of a celebrity tweeting something that ended up in her show getting cancelled. At the political level, President Trump has tweets brought up of him contradicting himself and name-calling other politicians.
Where is the line? Alan Cohn discusses all this and more at the trapezoid with Dan Maduri from News Talk Florida and the ABC7 Digital Content Manager.
