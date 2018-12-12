Sarasota woman going to jail for extreme physical abuse of her 3-month-old baby

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 29-year-old Sarasota woman is going to prison for more than eight years for abusing her 3-month-old baby.
In January, Magdalena Perez-Lopez brought her 3-month-old baby to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, telling the physicians that the baby was not eating. Testing revealed the baby had broken bones in both wrists, broken ribs, a broken arm, a skull fracture and brain bleeding. The baby had to be flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete due to the extreme injuries she suffered.
Though Perez-Lopez was the infant's primary caregiver, she told doctors she didn't know how the injuries happened. Later, during her trial in September, she claimed the injuries happened in a single incident where Perez-Lopez fell in the shower while holding the baby girl.
Doctors say the broken bones were in different stages of healing and some were several weeks old, making it impossible for the injuries to have occurred in separate incidents. Doctors testified that the injuries were likely caused by violent shaking, yanking of the extremities and blunt force trauma.
Perez-Lopez was found guilty by a jury of aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child causing great bodily harm during a week-long trial in September and sentenced on Tuesday to eight years and three months behind bars.
Assistant State Attorney Ryan Felix says Perez-Lopez’s baby is now in the care of a foster parent and “will hopefully have an opportunity to recover from her injuries.” He praised the doctors and nurses at both Sarasota Memorial and All Children’s, saying they “did an incredible job in saving this baby’s life.”
