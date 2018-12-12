Palmetto man inducted into Florida Veterans Hall of Fame

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Chairman of the Manatee County Veterans Council has another title: Member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. Governor Rick Scott inducted Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Carl Hunsinger earlier this month in Tallahassee.
The 63-year old saw combat throughout his military career--starting with the Persian Gulf War in the 1990s and as recently as “Operation No-Fly Zone" in Iraq ten years ago.
The Florida Veterans Hall of Fame began in 2013. Hunsinger was one of 20 inducted this year, and the only one from the Suncoast.
