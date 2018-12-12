Neighbors Say They Caught Business Illegally Dumping into Venice Canal

VENICE (WWSB) - Neighbors in Venice noticed a business dumping some type of liquid into the canal in front of their homes twice this past weekend. It happened on the eastern part of Gulf Coast Parkway which intersects with Groveland Avenue on Friday night and on Monday.
“It was so out of place. The truck was so out of place sitting here. The three trucks on Monday. They were so out of place sitting here,” Paul Ryan told us.
Neighbors say their usually very quiet street was taken over by a handful of loud trucks this week. The tire marks can still be seen on the grass. Ryan took a picture from his front porch – showing one truck from a Tampa-based company called VacVision, parked right along the bank of their canal.
“I went up to them and asked them what they were doing, and one of the guys jumped off the truck and came at me and said ‘we’re not doing anything wrong. Don’t worry about it. It’s not going to hurt anything.’ Well that made me a little suspicious,” Ryan explained.
He then saw what appeared to look like liquid being dumped. “There was a big dome of something, and they were dumping that into something that looked like a pump, and then they were pumping it out. It was like a sludge almost and then they were hosing it.”
However, VacVision says that’s not what happened.
“They were just washing off the top of the rig and dumped the water that they have in their holding tank. That’s water from the fire hydrant, and it’s environmentally friendly,” explained Rick Rite, a Supervisor for the Florida team.
Sarasota County has now gotten involved to determine what was actually going on here. Some areas of the grass - now have a different color.
“Kids play here. I have pets, we all have pets and walk our dogs over here. I mean we play football here. I told the guy that he can’t do this. He can’t dump over here. This is our neighborhood," Ryan said.
Sarasota County officials tell us that they are investigating this site and situation, and are also interviewing all parties involved. As soon as we know any new information we’ll be sure to update you on air and online.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.