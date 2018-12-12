Gettel Automotive donates over $30,000 worth of bikes for Toys for Tots

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Here on the Suncoast Gettel Automotive is donating thousands of dollars worth of bikes to the Toys for Tots program.
Associates from local Gettel locations raised about $ which was matched by the Gettel Automotive group and the Gettel foundation for a total of around $30,000.
They were able to buy 550 bikes and 125 helmets to donate to kids not only in Bradenton and Sarasota, but in Charlotte County, Ocala and Gainesville as well.
If you’d like to give back to kids throughout our community this holiday season, every gettel dealership is a toys for tots drop off location.
