3 Frida Kahlo self-portraits to be auctioned in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WTSP) - Three self-portraits produced by famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will go up for auction next month in Sarasota.
Sarasota Estate Auction owner Andrew Ford said they came by the portraits through a private collector who had them in his collection for several years. Ford said the self-portraits still have the original paperwork from when they were displayed in the Misrachi Gallery.
Ford said the gallery in Mexico City handled much of Kahlo’s work and the works of her husband, Diego Rivera, and other Mexican artists in the 1940s and 1950s. Alberto Misrachi opened the gallery in 1937 to exhibit avant-garde art from emerging Mexican artists like Rivera, Kahlo, Jose Clemente Orozco, Doctor Alt and others.
Ford said one of the paintings is signed and dated 1951. Another one is dated 1942.
"We sell thousands of paintings a year," Ford said. "(But) once in a generation these things come up."
The auction on Jan. 12 will also have several paintings by Rivera from the same collector.
"She's one of the most notable artists we've had in our collection," Ford said.
Kahlo (1907-1954) produced hundreds of self-portraits during her lifetime. She was not classically trained as an artist, and for years was known more for being Rivera's wife rather than an artist in her own right. She eventually became an icon for feminist and LGBTQ movements.
Kahlo also became the first Mexican artist featured in the Louvre in Paris.
Both Kahlo’s and Rivera’s pieces go up for auction on Jan. 12 through Sarasota Estate Auction.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.