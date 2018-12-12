First Alert Weather: Warming trend starts today with storms on Friday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It was a cold start on the Suncoast with temperatures being reported from the upper 30′s to low 40′s for morning lows. High pressure sitting over Florida has reduced the wind speeds after bringing in dry and cold air. This has allowed the temperatures to fall. Moisture will slowly return as winds shift and high clouds will filter in from a developing low pressure area back west. This will bring a warmer day and overnight with the warming trend lasting into Friday.
On Friday an approaching low and cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms across the Suncoast. The Storm Prediction Center puts the Suncoast and much of Florida in a marginal risk zone for severe weather Friday. This is the lowest category of risk and the area involved will likely be reduced as we get closer to Friday and the forecast is refined. The timing is also in question as models differ 3 days out but the most likely scenario at this time is for afternoon storms. Once the front is past the weekend temperatures will cool.
