First Alert Weather - Chilly Wednesday Morning

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Get ready for a chilly start to your Wednesday morning. Overnight clear skies overnight a northerly wind means temperatures will fall into the low 40s for most locations and upper 30s inland. The temperature in Sarasota fall to 42 before sunrise. However, lots of morning sun that lasts through the afternoon, coupled with light winds, will warm things up to 68. That’s still shy of the typical high of 74. Thursday sees more cloud but warmer temperatures near 74 and our next cold front advances overnight Thursday bring showers, possible thunderstorms and breezy conditions through Friday, high 74. The front moves out Saturday morning leaving partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Sunny Sunday and Monday with highs continuing in the low 70s.