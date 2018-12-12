City approves to renovate all 45 holes, add clubhouse at Bobby Jones Golf Course

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Bobby Jones Golf Course is one step closer to getting some much needed improvements.
The course’s 325 acres serves as a storm-water retention center,allows the city to comply with its comprehensive plan, and is a gathering place for locals and visitors.
“If this thing is improved dramatically which it seems like it will be it seems like 100,000 people playing golf [annually] is a pretty bare minimum,” said one speaker at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The golf course has seen declining turnout over the last two decades after reaching its peak of 164,000 rounds played in 1997.
Sarasota city commissioners voted Tuesday to move forward with plans to renovate all 45 holes, and add a new clubhouse and player development center, even though that’s not a top concern for golfers.
“Based on all the community meetings that we’ve had with citizens they said their priorities are the 36 holes rather than the clubhouse,” said Golf Course Consultant Richard Mandell.
If the final design starts in early 2019, the city says renovations could begin in 2020.
