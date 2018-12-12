Bradenton family files lawsuit against Orlando PD over missing daughter’s case files

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Suncoast family is fighting for information that could lead to a missing loved one. Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando 13 years ago. She was last seen at her apartment in January 2006.
Kesse’s parents live in Bradenton, and are pursing a lawsuit against the Orlando Police Department. Orlando P.D. said it pursued all possible leads in the investigation back in 2010, so the Kesse’s are requesting the case files to hand over to a private investigator.
The problem is that the case is still technically active and the police department worries releasing all the documents would jeopardize the investigation and “set a precedent in future investigations.” The lawsuit states, it was apparent that Kesse’s case had become cold due to a lack of good leads.
“We were hoping to get information that we could maybe take and do our own investigation after almost 13 years,” said Jennifer Kesse’s father Drew Kesse.
Drew Kesse and his wife are fighting to get a copy of all the public records for their own investigation. Orlando P.D. said it will give the family redacted files, if the family paid $18,000 to cover the cost of copying and redacting the paperwork.
Despite the legal trouble, the Kesse family remains optimistic. Drew believes someone has information on his daughter’s disappearance and refuses to give up.
“We’re trying to give Jennifer the absolute best chance of being found,” said Drew Kesse.
Anyone with information on Kesse’s disappearance is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)
