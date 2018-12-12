$4.2 billion in insured losses in Florida from storm

By AP | December 12, 2018 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 11:01 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State officials are estimating that Floridians had more than $4.2 billion in insured losses from Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said that as of last week, insurers had handled more than 131,000 claims in Florida, about two-thirds of them involving residential properties.

More than half have been paid, and about a third are still open. About 10 percent were closed without being paid.

By far the largest number of claims, more than 79,000, came from Bay County, where the Category 4 hurricane came ashore in October.

