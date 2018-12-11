Trailer filled with Boy Scout gear stolen from church parking lot

Unknown SUV stole trailer belonging to Boy Scouts (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | December 11, 2018 at 4:17 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:17 PM

PORT CHARLOTTE (WWSB) - A trailer filled with camping gear and uniforms worth around $10,000 that belongs to a local Boy Scout troop was stolen this past weekend.

On Saturday, deputies in Charlotte County were called to a church parking lot on Rampart Boulevard in Port Charlotte when the victim discovered the trailer was missing.

The trailer is a white 2018 double-axle model made by Arising Industries and is 7' by 17'. It has a drop rear ramp/door with two padlocks and a side door with a lock manufactured into the door.

The church's security cameras captured an image of the vehicle that stole the trailer - an unknown SUV with two people inside.

If you know more about this case, you’re asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

