Stephen Curry says he doesn’t believe in the moon landing

(CNN) – There are flat Earthers, Holocaust deniers and 9/11 debunkers, but one of the longest-standing conspiracy theories is that the moon landing was a hoax.
That theory just got a high-profile supporter in NBA superstar Stephen Curry.
The Golden State Warriors point guard admitted on the “Winging It” podcast that he doesn’t believe people have ever been to the moon.
NASA ended the race to the moon in 1969 when Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on its surface.
Several subsequent missions landed 10 astronauts on Earth’s natural satellite over the next three years.
They brought back video of the experience, as well as rocks and dust from the moon.
Most people agree faking all that would have required so many conspirators it’s impossible that proof of such a hoax would not surface.
Curry’s comments come just weeks after NASA successfully placed its InSight lander on Mars.
There are probably people out there who don’t believe that really happened, either.
