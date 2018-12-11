State: Interim Manatee Schools Superintendent inflated graduation rate

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Cynthia Saunders, the former deputy superintendent who was sworn in as interim schools superintendent in Manatee County at the end of June, is being accused by the state of inflating graduation rates.
In a letter from the state Department of Education sent to Saunders last week Thursday, the state says it has found probable cause to justify sanctions against Saunders' Florida educator certificate. Those sanctions could include “reprimand, fine, probation, restriction of the scope of practice, suspension not to exceed five years, revocation not to exceed 10 years or the permanent revocation of your educator certificate.”
Saunders will have a few options, including:
- Surrendering her educator certificate
- Reaching a settlement with the state Department of Education
- Having an informal hearing where Saunders admits wrongdoing and appears before the Education Practices Commission for mitigation
- Having a formal hearing where she can dispute the allegations and have a hearing for an administrative law judge. The judge would then issue a recommended order “that provides findings of fact, conclusions of law and a recommended order for penalty.” The Education Practices Commission can then either accept or reject, in full or in part, the recommended order
The state says it has found between 2014-2016, while Saunders was deputy superintendent in Manatee County, she instructed her employees to improperly code student withdrawals as “withdrawn to home education” even though the students and parents involved did not have “any intention of home schooling.”
In the 2014/2015 school year, the state says 121 students were withdrawn but only six were properly coded. That allowed the district’s gradation rate to be “incorrectly reflected as above average for the state.”
The state says it has found Saunders violated two statutes, including one for personal conduct "which seriously reduces effectiveness as an employee of the school board" and another for violating the "principles of professional conduct for the education profession prescribed by the state Board of Education rules."
The state also says Saunders violated five rules, including
- “intentionally distorting or misrepresenting facts concerning an educational matter in direct or indirect public expression"
- “using institutional privileges for personal gain or advantage"
- “failing to maintain honesty in all professional dealings"
- “using coercive means or promising special treatment to influence professional judgments of colleagues"
- “submitting fraudulent information on a document in connection with professional activities”
ABC7 reached out to the school district, who says they’ve already investigated this and they’re standing behind a report they finished in October 2017 that they say “exonerated the district and Ms. Saunders of any intent to enhance graduation rates.”
The district says this all comes down to Horizon’s Academy, which they say “failed to follow written district protocols and directives," including requiring “parental consent prior to marking students as ‘home schooled.’” The district says Saunders actually fixed the problem once it was brought to her attention and that there was never any financial benefit to the district due to the graduation rate issue.
The district released its own timeline of events, saying:
- In 2010-11, Ms. Saunders was trained as a high school principal in Marion County on the correct way to report a student withdrawal to home school and proper withdrawal codes. It was never challenged or disputed.
- In 2013-14, Ms. Saunders implemented the same process in Manatee County.
- In October 2016, Ms. Saunders was notified by the OIG for the first time that there were concerns about the process. She immediately ordered an internal audit.
- It was determined that the issue was isolated to Horizons Academy and she immediately put corrective actions and safeguards in place. Admittedly, the administration at the school was not properly interviewing parents about student withdrawal options or having them fill out proper forms. That was the extent of the processing error and it was corrected.
The district says Saunders, who has more than 28 years experience as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, “looks forward to preserving her good reputation.”
Saunders was sworn in this year as interim superintendent as the district searched for a permanent replacement for Dr. Diana Greene, who accepted a superintendent position in Duval County. Her most recent role was Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services in Manatee County.
