Sarasota man going to jail for running large-scale drug operation

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota man with 37 prior felony charges and seven prior convictions is going to prison, accused of running a drug trafficking organization.
Beginning in early 2018, investigators began looking into 37-year-old Aquiles Lee, who they suspected of running a large-scale rock cocaine operation in Sarasota.
In February, Lee was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. He was arrested the following month and his home on David Avenue was raided. Inside, police say they found:
- Five handguns
- One AK 47 assault rifle
- One Mac 10 submachine gun
- Hundreds of rounds of varying ammunition
- More than $33,000 in U.S. currency
- Two vehicles
- Approximately 150 grams of rock cocaine
In May, a grand jury handed down a superseding indictment charging Lee with:
- Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base
- Possession with Intent to distribute Cocaine Base (over 28 grams)
- Possession of a Firearm in the Furtherance of a Drug Crime
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Lee, who was previously convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Cocaine, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing to Elude and Trafficking in Cocaine, was sentenced last Thursday to 15 years in federal prison following by five years of supervised release.
