Police: Sarasota man charged with attempted murder for stabbing victim over mutual girlfriend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a man with a knife over an issue involving a mutual girlfriend.
Officers were called to Nature Circle around 12:45am on Sunday for a reported stabbing. Once there, they found the 24-year-old victim inside his home with serious injuries to his lower back and arm.
Police investigated and say they found 20-year-old David Vega drove to the victim’s home to confront him about an issue involving a girlfriend they have in common. Police say when the victim opened the door, Vega stabbed him using a six-inch long chef’s knife and then fled the area. The victim pulled the door closed and called out to others asleep in the home, who then called 911.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police say he had several blood transfusions due to heavy bleeding and his spleen and left kidney had to be removed due to the damage caused by the knife.
Vega was arrested late Sunday night and charged with attempted murder. He’s being held in the Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.