Man uses hammer to bash open display cases at jewelry store in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Deputies in Manatee County are looking for the two men who robbed a jewelry store at the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton Tuesday morning.
The two men entered the Gold Palace on 301 Boulevard West around 10:40am. One was armed with a hammer and bashed open display cases while the other man grabbed the jewels. Both then fled the scene.
Deputies used K9 officers and a helicopter to try to locate the suspects but have not found them.
Both suspects are described as black men in their mid-20s, around 6' tall. One was around 200 pounds, light-skinned with a beard, last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie. The other was around 175 pounds and was last seen wearing gray hoodie, blue jeans, and a white belt.
Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
