The Latest: Trump says military to build wall if Dems refuse

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following the weekly Democratic policy meetings, at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer says Marriott hotel officials should pay for new passports for customers whose passport numbers were hacked as part of a massive data breach. The New York Democrat said Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, that Marriott should immediately notify customers who are at greatest risk of identity theft and pay the $110 cost of a new U.S. passport if the customers request it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (AP)