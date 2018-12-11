Kansas State hires NDSU's Klieman to lead football program

"I was offered the job and accepted because it's a dream job of mine," Klieman said, "and that happened late, late this afternoon. It was good for me because our kids were already in meetings headed to practice, so I knew things were starting to blow up and my phone was blowing up, but I had an opportunity to talk to our kids. It was a really emotional time for me, a really difficult time, because I love every one of those guys. I truly believe and know in my heart that those kids on that football team are extremely happy for me."