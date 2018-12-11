Four unvaccinated children in Sarasota contract measles

The best way to protect yourself and those you love against measles is to get vaccinated. Two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine are recommended routinely for children, with the first dose at age 12 through 15 months and the second dose at ages four through six years. Adults should be vaccinated with at least one dose of MMR vaccine, with a second dose recommended for those at higher risk such as international travelers and health care workers.