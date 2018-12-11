Florida mom who threw 4-year-old daughter into river, killing her, declared incompetent for trial

Video: Child dies after being thrown into river by woman, believed to be mother 6am August 3, 2018
December 11, 2018 at 12:58 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 12:59 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman charged with drowning her screaming 4-year-old daughter in a river has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Kimberly Fernandez on Tuesday reviewed reports from three doctors who have examined 26-year-old Shakayla Denson since her August arrest.

Shakayla Denson was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child assault and grand theft auto.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the judge’s ruling means Denson will be sent to a state hospital for treatment before the case can continue.

Police have said Denson stole a car Aug. 2 and drove to the Hillsborough River, which runs through Tampa. Then she allegedly dragged her screaming daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, into shoulder-deep water and let go.

Image of West Columbus Drive Bridge from 2015. Denson allegedly drove her 4-year-old daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, just south of this bridge before leaving her to drown in the waters.
Currents swept Je'Hyrah away and she drowned.

Denson was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

