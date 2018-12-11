First Alert Weather: It’s a cold day for the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two things will happen in our Suncoast weather today that will lead to a very chilly night. Our winds shift northeast and cut off the supply of clouds coming in from the Gulf. This will bring mostly sunny afternoon skies. The second change will be a reduction of our winds. Despite the afternoon sun the direction of the winds will still be northerly and continue to draw down cool, dry air. The cold air pouring south will offset the heating of the day and our high will hover in the low 60′s. Tonight the clear skies, dry air and calm winds will allow cold air to settle near the ground as the atmosphere returns its heat to the starry sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30′s and low 40′s.