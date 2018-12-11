First Alert Weather - Cooler Mornings

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Clearing skies and northerly winds will make for some cooler morning temperatures. High pressure is building in from the west and that is keeping our winds northerly and ushering in some cooler weather over the next few days. Tuesday morning temperature will fall to 49 with a high getting to 62 under clearing skies. Wednesday morning is even colder with the morning low coming in at 42 with the high recovering at 68 and sunshine. Thursday is mostly cloudy with a high 74. Friday our next cold front roles through bringing a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, high 74. Saturday morning showers will wrap up with clearing skies by afternoon, high 70 but breezy. Sunday sees lots of sunshine, high in the low 70s.